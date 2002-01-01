Company Profile
Surplus Solutions LLC
We are Surplus Solutions, a leading provider of high-quality surplus and refurbished lab equipment for industries like pharmaceuticals, biotech, and research. Our services include auctions, liquidation, asset recovery, and equipment consignment, all tailored to meet the unique needs of our clients. By focusing on sustainability and affordability, we help labs access essential instruments at competitive prices while maximizing the value of unused assets.
Contact Information
- Address
- 2010 Diamond Hill Road, Woonsocket, Rhode Island 02895 227
- Phone
- 401-526-0055
- sales@ssllc.com
- Website
- https://ssllc.com/