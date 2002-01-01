Company Profile
surviveplanet
The Mayans during their classical period between the 250 AD and 900 AD rose to great heights of civilization. They were skilled farmers and hunters along with great mathematicians, storytellers, astronomers, artists, linguists and architects.
Most of these skills are still far better progressed compared to our own especially their calendar systems, hieroglyphic writing and their astronomical knowledge.
The Mayans had developed three calendar systems.
Most of these skills are still far better progressed compared to our own especially their calendar systems, hieroglyphic writing and their astronomical knowledge.
The Mayans had developed three calendar systems.
Contact Information
- Address
- Percy Street, Yorkshire, Goole East DN14 5SQ 227
- Phone
- 9999965911
- surviveplanet@gmail.com
- Website
- http://planetx212012.com/