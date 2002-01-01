Company Profile
Sustainable Energy Association of Australia
The Sustainable Energy Association Inc (SEA) is one of Australia's largest energy industry chambers, and supports the development of Australia's sustainable energy industries.
SEA membership includes many key energy enterprises in Australia with almost 400 industry members from most industry sectors making SEA one of the largest industry bodies of its kind in Australia.
SEA membership includes many key energy enterprises in Australia with almost 400 industry members from most industry sectors making SEA one of the largest industry bodies of its kind in Australia.
Contact Information
- Address
- GPO Box 2409, Perth, Western Australia 6000 14
- Phone
- +61 8 9228 1292
- ceo@seaaus.com.au
- Website
- http://www.seaaus.com.au