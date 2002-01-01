Company Profile
Sustainable Energy Engineering
Sustainable Energy Engineering were established in 2006 in Washington, North East England. We install Solar Electric, Energy Storage and Solar Thermal systems, for domestic, commercial and public clients. We offer a fast, friendly, no hassle service and provide excellent, bespoke systems to ensure our clients harvest and utilise the maximum amount of Solar Energy.
Contact Information
- Address
- UNit 4A, Glover Industrial Estate, Spire Road, Washington, Tyne & Wear NE37 3ES 226
- Phone
- 01913407001
- info@susenergy.co.uk
- Website
- http://www.susenergy.co.uk