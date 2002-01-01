Company Profile
Sustainable Energy Financing
Sustainable Energy Financing (SEF) is a consulting firm that assists project participants in the identification and acquisition of financial incentives to support renewable energy, energy efficiency, carbon asset development, and business expansion opportunities. SEF is based in the United States with its main office in Holland, Michigan. Additionally, SEF has offices in London, United Kingdom and Nairobi, Kenya, giving SEF access to focal points in the global renewable energy market.
Contact Information
- Address
- 27 E. 24th St., Holland, MI 49423 227
- Phone
- 616-396-6101
- info@sef-llc.com
- Website
- http://www.sef-llc.com