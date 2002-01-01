Company Profile
Sustainable Energy Fund
Sustainable Energy Fund (SEF) is a 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to breaking down financial, educational and regulatory barriers to a sustainable energy future. SEF operates as a financially independent nonprofit enterprise.
Financially, we aid entities such as small businesses, municipalities and nonprofits to reduce the consumption of energy from non-sustainable resources. Educationally, we create an understanding of and passion for sustainable energy in the leaders of today and tomorrow.
Financially, we aid entities such as small businesses, municipalities and nonprofits to reduce the consumption of energy from non-sustainable resources. Educationally, we create an understanding of and passion for sustainable energy in the leaders of today and tomorrow.
Contact Information
- Address
- 4110 Independence Drive, Suite 100, Schnecksville, PA 18078 227
- Phone
- 610-264-4440
- thesef@thesef.org
- Website
- http://www.energypath.org