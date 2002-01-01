Company Profile
Sustainable Energy Group
Sustainable Energy Group Inc., is a Grass Valley, California based solar contractor offering comprehensive energy efficiency, solar and backup power (battery & generator) services for residential and commercial buildings. SEG Solar is a licensed general, electrical, solar and plumbing contractor.
Our Mission
Is to help people realize sustainability through renewable energy as well as energy & water efficiency. We serve our client's needs through education, careful planning and a collaborative
Our Mission
Is to help people realize sustainability through renewable energy as well as energy & water efficiency. We serve our client's needs through education, careful planning and a collaborative
Contact Information
- Address
- 420 Sierra College Drive, STE 320, Grass Valley, CA 95945 227
- Phone
- 530-273-4422
- info@seg.energy
- Website
- http://seg.energy