Company Profile

Sustainable Energy Group

Sustainable Energy Group logo
Sustainable Energy Group Inc., is a Grass Valley, California based solar contractor offering comprehensive energy efficiency, solar and backup power (battery & generator) services for residential and commercial buildings. SEG Solar is a licensed general, electrical, solar and plumbing contractor.

Our Mission

Is to help people realize sustainability through renewable energy as well as energy & water efficiency. We serve our client's needs through education, careful planning and a collaborative

Contact Information

Address
420 Sierra College Drive, STE 320, Grass Valley, CA 95945 227
Phone
530-273-4422

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