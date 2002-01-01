Company Profile
Sustainable Energy Technologies Ltd
Sustainable Energy develops and manufactures SUNERGY low voltage, high yield inverters. The company is based in Canada, with offices in Spain and Greece. Sustainable Energy is a public company (TSX-V: STG) with over 10 years experience in the development of high performance power electronics technology for renewable energy applications. The company also offers pre-engineered PARALEX solar packages, which combine high quality solar panels with the proprietary SUNERGY inverters.
Contact Information
- Address
- Suite 500, 609-14th Street NW, Calgary, AB T2N 2A1 39
- Phone
- 403-508-7177
- Website
- http://www.sustainableenergy.com