Company Profile
Sustainable Venture Development Partners
Sustainable Venture Development Partners works with investors, entrepreneurial managers, and corporates to originate, build and grow sustainable companies.
We aim to capture value from the deployment of proven low carbon technologies and offer investment opportunities and advisory services to Angel Investors, Venture Capitalists and Private Equity funds with interests in the cleantech and emerging sustainability sectors.
We aim to capture value from the deployment of proven low carbon technologies and offer investment opportunities and advisory services to Angel Investors, Venture Capitalists and Private Equity funds with interests in the cleantech and emerging sustainability sectors.
Contact Information
- Address
- 71 Collier Street, London, Greater London N1 9BE 226
- Phone
- 07764 494713