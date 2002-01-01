About Gstarsoft

Founded in 1992, Suzhou Gstarsoft Co., Ltd is the leading provider of 2D/3D CAD software and solutions for the industries. With more than 18 years of proud history of technology innovation and practical application, the company is dedicated to providing fast, powerful and DWG-compatible CAD software for customers and partners worldwide.



Suzhou Gstarsoft Beijing Branch

5/F Unit C, Building 201, No. A10,

Jiuxianqiao North Road,

Chaoyang District, Beijing,

Beijing, 100015, China