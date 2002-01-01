Company Profile
Suzhou LK Power Electronics Technology Co., Ltd.
LKPOWER(www.lk-power.com) design, develop and service completely, has grown to a supplier of completed mobile power storage, generator and solar solutions. We are specialized in kinds of mobile power storage like portable power station, jump starter,and portable solar solutions such as flexible solar panel and portable solar panel.
Our mission is to offer our customers and users completed,demand-oriented and secure solutions for the use, generation and storage of energy.
Our mission is to offer our customers and users completed,demand-oriented and secure solutions for the use, generation and storage of energy.
Contact Information
- Address
- Building 6, NO.25 Lushan Road,, Suzhou, Jiangsu 215000 45
- Phone
- +8618052448365
- damon@lk-power.com
- Website
- http://lk-power.com