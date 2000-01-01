Suzhou Newmeil Machinery And Equipment Corp

We are Suzhou Newmeil Wind Turbine company, a professinal small wind turbine provider with over 10 years of experience in the industry.



We specialize in designing smart wind turbines system of from 400W-5Kw , at the moment, our main line of products include: V400 wind turbine; X600 wind turbine; X2000 wind turbine. for more details, pls visit our web: www.newmeilwindturbine.com