Company Profile

Suzhou Yuncheng EX/IM Co.,Ltd.

Suzhou Yuncheng EX/IM Co.,Ltd. logo
SUZHOU YUNCHENG EX/IM CO., Ltd is professional China's Fabrics Suppliers,Wujiang Fabrics Manufacturers and Wholesalers, with a factory WUJIANG RENO WEAVING CO.TD
is located in Shengze town, wujiang city, the professional town for fabrics.
The company is specialized in the production of polyester , nylon, cotton blended fabrics, as their printing, coating, bonding JPU, and flocking etc. After continuous innovation and improvement, patterns with exquisite techniques can be realized.

Suzhou Yun

Contact Information

Address
10-1#,3 FL00R.6# QIANGYU ROAD,SHENGZE TOWN.WUJIANGCITY,JIANGSU PROVURLP;, jiangsu, china 210000 45
Phone
86-512-63550823

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