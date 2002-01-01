SUZHOU YUNCHENG EX/IM CO., Ltd is professional China's Fabrics Suppliers,Wujiang Fabrics Manufacturers and Wholesalers, with a factory WUJIANG RENO WEAVING CO.TD

is located in Shengze town, wujiang city, the professional town for fabrics.

The company is specialized in the production of polyester , nylon, cotton blended fabrics, as their printing, coating, bonding JPU, and flocking etc. After continuous innovation and improvement, patterns with exquisite techniques can be realized.



Suzhou Yun