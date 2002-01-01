Company Profile
Suzhou Yuncheng EX/IM Co.,Ltd.
SUZHOU YUNCHENG EX/IM CO., Ltd is professional China's Fabrics Suppliers,Wujiang Fabrics Manufacturers and Wholesalers, with a factory WUJIANG RENO WEAVING CO.TD
is located in Shengze town, wujiang city, the professional town for fabrics.
The company is specialized in the production of polyester , nylon, cotton blended fabrics, as their printing, coating, bonding JPU, and flocking etc. After continuous innovation and improvement, patterns with exquisite techniques can be realized.
Suzhou Yun
is located in Shengze town, wujiang city, the professional town for fabrics.
The company is specialized in the production of polyester , nylon, cotton blended fabrics, as their printing, coating, bonding JPU, and flocking etc. After continuous innovation and improvement, patterns with exquisite techniques can be realized.
Suzhou Yun
Contact Information
- Address
- 10-1#,3 FL00R.6# QIANGYU ROAD,SHENGZE TOWN.WUJIANGCITY,JIANGSU PROVURLP;, jiangsu, china 210000 45
- Phone
- 86-512-63550823
- ziwutex@aliyun.com
- Website
- http://www.yuyitex.com