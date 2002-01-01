Company Profile

SW/TCH Maritime

SW/TCH Maritime logo
Established in 2017, SW/TCH Maritime is an impact investment platform building the first fleet of maritime vessels dedicated exclusively to decarbonization. The fleet investments include zero-emissions vessels in several shipping sectors, using electric propulsion powered by batteries or hydrogen fuel cell. The founders and principals of SW/TCH are also the founders of Clean Marine Energy, established in 2012 to develop clean fuel supply, distribution, and charging infrastructure for ships in No

Contact Information

Address
29 Norman Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11222 227
Phone
9177172129

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