Company Profile
SW/TCH Maritime
Established in 2017, SW/TCH Maritime is an impact investment platform building the first fleet of maritime vessels dedicated exclusively to decarbonization. The fleet investments include zero-emissions vessels in several shipping sectors, using electric propulsion powered by batteries or hydrogen fuel cell. The founders and principals of SW/TCH are also the founders of Clean Marine Energy, established in 2012 to develop clean fuel supply, distribution, and charging infrastructure for ships in No
Contact Information
- Address
- 29 Norman Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11222 227
- Phone
- 9177172129
- SWITCH@antennagroup.com
- Website
- https://www.switchmaritime.com/