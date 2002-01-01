About Swinerton

With over 3 GW of power generation and 630 MW of solar power expertise, Swinerton Renewable Energy offers turnkey solar power solutions for utility-scale and distributed-generation projects, including EPC and O&M services, warranty wraps, performance guarantees, and its industry-leading monitoring and SCADA platform, SOLV™. Recognized nationally since 1888, Swinerton is the preferred builder and trusted partner in every market it serves-proudly leading with integrity, passion, a