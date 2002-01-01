Company Profile

Switch Renewable Energy

Switch Renewable Energy logo
Switch designs and installs residential and commercial solar electric and hot water systems, solar outdoor lighting, and wind systems; and provides energy-efficiency services. We offer unique green fund-raising programs for schools, not-for-profits, churches, and synagogues. We pride ourselves on putting customer goals before sales, providing personal service, clearly explaining finances, and selecting the best and most cost-effective technology for each customer. We serve the DC metro area.

Contact Information

Address
20632 Highland Hall Drive, Gaithersburg, MD 20886 227
Phone
866-387-4122

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