Company Profile
Switch Renewable Energy
Switch designs and installs residential and commercial solar electric and hot water systems, solar outdoor lighting, and wind systems; and provides energy-efficiency services. We offer unique green fund-raising programs for schools, not-for-profits, churches, and synagogues. We pride ourselves on putting customer goals before sales, providing personal service, clearly explaining finances, and selecting the best and most cost-effective technology for each customer. We serve the DC metro area.
Contact Information
- Address
- 20632 Highland Hall Drive, Gaithersburg, MD 20886 227
- Phone
- 866-387-4122