Company Profile
Switch2 Energy
Switch2 Energy is a market-leading provider to the heat network sector - supplying 70,000 residents and 180 clients with low carbon solutions across 500 heat networks. Services include equipment design, manufacture and supply, metering, billing and pay-as-you-go, through to maintenance, energy centre management and customer services. Switch2 offers a full-service heat network ESCo service to provide end-to-end service for the life of district and community heating schemes.
Contact Information
- Address
- The Waterfront, Salts Mill Road, Shipley, Yorkshire BD17 7EZ 226
- Phone
- 03300535599
- marketing@switch2.co.uk
- Website
- http://www.switch2.co.uk