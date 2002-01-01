Switch2 Energy is a market-leading provider to the heat network sector - supplying 70,000 residents and 180 clients with low carbon solutions across 500 heat networks. Services include equipment design, manufacture and supply, metering, billing and pay-as-you-go, through to maintenance, energy centre management and customer services. Switch2 offers a full-service heat network ESCo service to provide end-to-end service for the life of district and community heating schemes.