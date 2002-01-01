Sybac Solar LLC

SYBAC Solar designs and installs commercial and utility scale solar power systems. Established in 1992 we are a global solar engineering firm with principal headquarters in Germany. Our U.S. headquarters, based in Lakeland, FL, provides full in-house Engineering Procurement and Construction (EPC) services. We have designed and built over 2,000 installations and specialize in large-scale utility installations. Overall, we have over 300 MW of installed photovoltaic systems.