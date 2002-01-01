Symtech Solar is a global solar energy company specializing in "ready to install" PV kits and PV Systems. PV Kits designed by Symtech yields cost and time savings by offering users an 'all in one' (packaged) product, thus eliminating the need for the customer to deal with multiple manufacturers and suppliers. Our innovative packaging solution (all in a box) offers our clients an easier and faster way to carry out their solar businesses.



Awarded the 1st Global Solar Kit Certification from TUV.