Synenergy Limited LLC

Synenergy is a distributor for Allard Energy Inc. of Farmersville, Texas. Allard being the developer of technologies and products for the conversion of waste products and effluents to ethanol. Our on-site refineries can be designed,engineered,and constructed to a scale that is commensurate with quantity of waste products generated or available to our clients and expanded in the event that the quantity of waste increases. Our emphasis and purpose is "waste to fuel" rather than "food to fuel".