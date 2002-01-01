Company Profile
Synergie Training
Synergie Training is one of the leading IT & Infrastructure training companies in the UK.
We deliver authorised IT Technical training and consultancy throughout the world specialising in Microsoft, Citrix, Cisco, Adobe, VM Ware, Oracle, Novell, Linux, ITIL and ISEB related training.
We also deliver high quality flexible training that can be customised to meet our clients requirements and specialise in:
NEC3, Temporary Works, CDM, Transport & Highways, Structures & Building, Eurocodes, Energy & Waste, JCT, SBCC, FIDIC, PRINCE2, MSP, APM, Primavera, Utilities, Ground Engineering, Sustainability, Supply Chain Management & Management & Leadership training.
We deliver authorised IT Technical training and consultancy throughout the world specialising in Microsoft, Citrix, Cisco, Adobe, VM Ware, Oracle, Novell, Linux, ITIL and ISEB related training.
We also deliver high quality flexible training that can be customised to meet our clients requirements and specialise in:
NEC3, Temporary Works, CDM, Transport & Highways, Structures & Building, Eurocodes, Energy & Waste, JCT, SBCC, FIDIC, PRINCE2, MSP, APM, Primavera, Utilities, Ground Engineering, Sustainability, Supply Chain Management & Management & Leadership training.
Contact Information
- Address
- Darach House, Stoneyfield Business Park, Inverness, Highlands IV2 7PA 226
- Phone
- 01463 227580