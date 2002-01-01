Synergie Training is one of the leading IT & Infrastructure training companies in the UK.



We deliver authorised IT Technical training and consultancy throughout the world specialising in Microsoft, Citrix, Cisco, Adobe, VM Ware, Oracle, Novell, Linux, ITIL and ISEB related training.



We also deliver high quality flexible training that can be customised to meet our clients requirements and specialise in:



NEC3, Temporary Works, CDM, Transport & Highways, Structures & Building, Eurocodes, Energy & Waste, JCT, SBCC, FIDIC, PRINCE2, MSP, APM, Primavera, Utilities, Ground Engineering, Sustainability, Supply Chain Management & Management & Leadership training.