Synthane Taylor (Canada) Ltd.

Established in 1956, Synthane Taylor has grown to become an industry leader in the supply of Electrical, Mechanical and Thermal Insulation Materials and finished parts. We can assist you with material selection to ensure you get the most suitable and cost effective solution for your application.

Whether it's a stamping, machining, fabricating, pultrusion, molding or a raw material need, we are the team to call for all your Electrical, Mechanical, and Thermal Insulation requirements. We build lon