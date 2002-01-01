Company Profile
Systems Optimisation Ltd
We conduct detail energy audits in industry , building etc and cover all technologies and industrial processes. We have 30 years experience in blue chip companies and utilities etc. We have also work on World Bank projects , EU projects in many countries throughout the world including UK JI projects in Ukraine. We also provide help in the implementation of the new European enegry standard EN 16001 and training courses in this area .
Contact Information
- Address
- No. 15 Woodlands Court, Greystones, County Wicklow ire 105
- Phone
- +353876697867
- gmcnulty@iol.ie
- Website
- http://carbonplanet.com