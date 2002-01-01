Company Profile
SZ&W Group
SZ&W Group is one of the leading B2B companies in China, specialized in organizing top-level professional conferences, events or forums around the world, serving clients from various industries, especially in energy, healthcare, pharmaceuticals, and water etc.
Contact Information
- Address
- Suite K-L, 14F, First Trade Tower, 985 Dong Fang Road, Shanghai 200122, PRC, Shanghai, Shanghai 200122 45
- Phone
- 86-21-58300710
- info@szwgroup.com
- Website
- http://www.szwgroup.com