Company Profile

SZ&amp;W Group

SZ&amp;W Group logo
SZ&W Group is one of the leading B2B companies in China, specialized in organizing top-level professional conferences, events or forums around the world, serving clients from various industries, especially in energy, healthcare, pharmaceuticals, and water etc.

Contact Information

Address
Suite K-L, 14F, First Trade Tower, 985 Dong Fang Road, Shanghai 200122, PRC, Shanghai, Shanghai 200122 45
Phone
86-21-58300710

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