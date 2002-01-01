TAC Advisory Services Pte Ltd

TAC Advisory announces partnership with DCIM provider GreenField Software to strengthen commitments to deliver complete Data Centre solutions in ASEAN.



Through this partnership, TAC Advisory will be authorised to deploy GFS Crane DCIM during its consulting engagements with customers. The real-time measurements and analytic reports of power and environmental conditions from GFS Crane DCIM, would enable TAC Advisory team to deliver recommendations on high availability, power, cooling and space