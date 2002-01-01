Company Profile
Tactical Solar, a division of Energy Technologies,
The Tactical Solar® family consists of high-performance solar panels that are both rugged and flexible, charge controllers, battery modules and complete solar power solutions for hostile environments. The solar panels configurations include foldable blankets and shelter flies. The Tactical Micro Grid pulls all of this together with an intelligent controller managing the various power sources, energy storage devices and equipment loads to maximize performance and economy for the given priorities.
Contact Information
- Address
- 219 Park Avenue East, Mansfield, OH 44902-1845 227
- Phone
- 419-522-4444
- sales@tacticalsolar.com
- Website
- http://www.tacticalsolar.com