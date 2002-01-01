Company Profile

Taiwan Association of Machinery Industry

Taiwan Association of Machinery Industry logo
The professional body of Taiwan machinery manufacturers and exporters. Provides information on machinery, accessories, publications, statistics, and trade shows.

Provides a searchable directory of Taiwanese metalworking machinery manufacturers. Lists includes lathes, drilling, milling, grinding, sawing, and EDM machines; presses; and machining centers.

Contact Information

Address
No.110, Huaining St., Zhongzheng Dist.,, Taipei City, TW 100 210
Phone
886-2-2349-4666

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