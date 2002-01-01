Company Profile
Taiwan Association of Machinery Industry
The professional body of Taiwan machinery manufacturers and exporters. Provides information on machinery, accessories, publications, statistics, and trade shows.
Provides a searchable directory of Taiwanese metalworking machinery manufacturers. Lists includes lathes, drilling, milling, grinding, sawing, and EDM machines; presses; and machining centers.
Provides a searchable directory of Taiwanese metalworking machinery manufacturers. Lists includes lathes, drilling, milling, grinding, sawing, and EDM machines; presses; and machining centers.
Contact Information
- Address
- No.110, Huaining St., Zhongzheng Dist.,, Taipei City, TW 100 210
- Phone
- 886-2-2349-4666
- tami@tami.org.tw
- Website
- http://www.tami.org/