Company Profile
Taiyuan Simis Investment Casting Co., Ltd
Founded in the year 2004, Taiyuan SIMIS Investment Casting Company is a well-established foundry that seamlessly combines development and production. Our expertise lies in the creation of diverse investment casting parts, sand casting components, die castings and shell mold casting parts, catering to a wide range of industries including automotive, railway vehicles, medical, aerospace, chemical, machinery, construction, municipal works, pipeline, petrochemical and mining.
Contact Information
- Address
- Block A Ruijie Tech Building, 251 Changzhi Road, High-Tech Development Zone, Taiyuan City, Shanxi Province 030006 45
- Phone
- +8615034166863
- Website
- http://investment-casting.net/