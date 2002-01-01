Company Profile

Taiyuan Simis Investment Casting Co., Ltd

Taiyuan Simis Investment Casting Co., Ltd logo
Founded in the year 2004, Taiyuan SIMIS Investment Casting Company is a well-established foundry that seamlessly combines development and production. Our expertise lies in the creation of diverse investment casting parts, sand casting components, die castings and shell mold casting parts, catering to a wide range of industries including automotive, railway vehicles, medical, aerospace, chemical, machinery, construction, municipal works, pipeline, petrochemical and mining.

Contact Information

Address
Block A Ruijie Tech Building, 251 Changzhi Road, High-Tech Development Zone, Taiyuan City, Shanxi Province 030006 45
Phone
+8615034166863

Social Media