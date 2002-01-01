TAKASHIMA USA INC

We are introducing the latest backsheets for Photovoltaic (PV) panel, which has been developed by Hiraoka & Co., Ltd. based in Japan. Takashima U.S.A, Inc. is an authorized agent, based in California. Our backsheets use non-Tedlar® materials, such as PET, Aluminum foil, and/or Fluorine Polymer, which can be custom ordered based on your specs whether Amorphous or Crystalline. Excellent bonding strength, weather(heat, humidity, and UV) resistance, and electrical isolation. Made in Japan.