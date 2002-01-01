Company Profile
TAKASHIMA USA INC
We are introducing the latest backsheets for Photovoltaic (PV) panel, which has been developed by Hiraoka & Co., Ltd. based in Japan. Takashima U.S.A, Inc. is an authorized agent, based in California. Our backsheets use non-Tedlar® materials, such as PET, Aluminum foil, and/or Fluorine Polymer, which can be custom ordered based on your specs whether Amorphous or Crystalline. Excellent bonding strength, weather(heat, humidity, and UV) resistance, and electrical isolation. Made in Japan.
Contact Information
- Address
- 12062 VALLEY VIEW ST. SUITE 224, GARDEN GROVE, CA 92845 227
- Phone
- 714-892-5542
- inoue@takashimausa.com