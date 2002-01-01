Talco Electronics

Talco is the leading US wind turbine distributor. We offer only the best wind turbines on the market, ensuring the most cost effective, high performance wind turbines for our customers. We deliver renewable energy solutions for farms, homes, businesses, and public facilities all at a less costly rate than they would pay for energy through a utility company.

With over 100 installations in N.America and more than a decade of experience, we take pride in helping hundreds lower their electric bills.