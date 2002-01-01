Company Profile
Talk Incorporated
Talk, Incorporated specializes in the re-manufacturing of Danish made wind turbines from 65 to 225 KW. We are also introducing a new 100 KW turbine in 2011 that will be focused on dispersed wind installations for farms, schools and light industry.
We provide services from turbine supply, installation, commissioning and provide O&M services. Strategically located in west central Minnesota we are able to efficiently reach many key wind zones in the upper midwest.
We provide services from turbine supply, installation, commissioning and provide O&M services. Strategically located in west central Minnesota we are able to efficiently reach many key wind zones in the upper midwest.
Contact Information
- Address
- Industrial Park, Sauk Centre, MN 56378 227
- Phone
- 320-429-1139
- Website
- http://www.talkincorporated.com