Talk, Incorporated specializes in the re-manufacturing of Danish made wind turbines from 65 to 225 KW. We are also introducing a new 100 KW turbine in 2011 that will be focused on dispersed wind installations for farms, schools and light industry.

We provide services from turbine supply, installation, commissioning and provide O&M services. Strategically located in west central Minnesota we are able to efficiently reach many key wind zones in the upper midwest.