Company Profile

Talk Incorporated

Talk Incorporated logo
Talk, Incorporated specializes in the re-manufacturing of Danish made wind turbines from 65 to 225 KW. We are also introducing a new 100 KW turbine in 2011 that will be focused on dispersed wind installations for farms, schools and light industry.
We provide services from turbine supply, installation, commissioning and provide O&M services. Strategically located in west central Minnesota we are able to efficiently reach many key wind zones in the upper midwest.

Contact Information

Address
Industrial Park, Sauk Centre, MN 56378 227
Phone
320-429-1139

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