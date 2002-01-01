Company Profile

Tamsearch Inc.

Tamsearch Inc. logo
Tamsearch is an an online web directory database and search engine for the green architecture and design build community. Established on the belief that there is a critical need in responding to changing economic conditions by searching for green products and service providers for more comprehensive support across the entire lifecycle.

Contact Information

Address
3167 San Mateo NE #181, Albuquerque, NM 87110 227
Phone
505-363-2221

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