Company Profile
Targeted Temperature Management System
Description of new life saving devise for Targeted Temperature Management. All commercially available Targeted Temperature Management Systems have serious deficiencies which preclude induction of hypothermia quickly enough to be effective. New Targeted Temperature Management System will be ideal for early induction of hypothermia due to convenience and simplicity of use at all levels of patient care.
Contact Information
- Address
- 263 Appletree Ct., Buffalo Grove, IL 60089 227
- Phone
- +1-847-962-1858
- Website
- http://sergeishushunov.org/