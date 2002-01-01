Targray Technology is a leading worldwide supplier of advanced performance materials to manufacturers in the Solar, Lithium-ion Battery and Optical Media industries. Targray brings a full-line of globally competitive, high-technology materials to its customers at a competitive cost.



Targray's extensive product portfolio includes products such as Solar Silicon, Silver & Aluminum Paste, Encapsulant Film, Laminator Diaphragm, Silicone Sealants, Graphene-composite Anode Materials, Copper & Aluminum Foils, Binder, Polyethylene & Polypropylene Separators and more. Founded in 1989, Targray has offices and warehouses in 21 locations worldwide and customers in over 50 countries throughout Asia, Europe and the Americas.



Active in recycling for over a decade, we provide our customers with cradle to grave services for the supply of materials and recycling services for production and post-production products and scrap materials. We have the capability to recycle the widest range of scrap materials and work with our customers to develop customized solutions tailored to their needs.



Through our global sales force, we are bringing new innovative materials to PV and battery manufacturers. We pride ourselves in helping our customers around the globe achieve greater productivity and higher performance. Our industry leading customer service and outstanding technical support are part of our team approach to strong customer relationships. It's our mission to help our customers push ahead of their competition.



At Targray, we believe strongly in giving back to the communities in which we work and live. We invest in many fundraising activities that support non-profit organizations around the world. Our charities focus on the well-being and education of children, who we believe are the key to building stronger communities.



Targray has been innovating for over twenty-two years, establishing its global leadership as a single-source of supply for raw materials and has been ranked as one of the fastest growing companies in Canada.