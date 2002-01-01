Company Profile
TaskOPad
TaskOPad is an end-to-end task management software and app that aims bring all your daily work and tasks on one platform thereby helping stay on the top of things and making you more productive!
TaskOPad is a simply solution to project management software & task management app, work assignments. Stay on the top of things and get a bird eye view of all the tasks that have been assigned to your team mates or external stakeholders.
TaskOPad is a simply solution to project management software & task management app, work assignments. Stay on the top of things and get a bird eye view of all the tasks that have been assigned to your team mates or external stakeholders.
Contact Information
- Address
- A-201, Sankalp Iconic Tower Near Iscon Cross Road, Ambli - Bopal Rd,, Ahmedabad, Gujarat 380058 101
- Phone
- 9898593359
- info@taskopad.com
- Website
- https://www.taskopad.com/