Taurus Battery ( China) Co.,Ltd

Established in 2001, Shenzhen Taurus Battery Co.,Ltd is a manufacturing and trading combo.



We are specialized in AGM VRLA, hybrid Gel storage batteries, OPZV, lead acid motive batteries for electric vehicles, car battery, motorcycle battery, UPS battery, Solar battery, battery for telecom, lithium battery, lithium iron phosphate battery.



Our market covers nearly 70 countries and regions either by our own brand "Taurus" or by OEM business.



Durable battery, use Taurus. Welcome to join Taurus bring more energy to the world