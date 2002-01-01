Company Profile
Taylor-DeJongh
TDJ is an independent, specialist investment banking firm focusing on providing strategic financial advisory and innovative, objective capital solutions for energy and infrastructure clients globally. TDJ is experienced in advising renewable and clean energy projects involving innovative technologies from the earliest stages of implementation. For over 30 years, the firm has successfully advised on the development, structuring, negotiation and financing of projects totaling over US$70 billion.
Contact Information
- Address
- 1101 17th Street NW, 12th Floor, Washington, DC 20036 227
- Phone
- 202-775-0899
- Website
- http://www.taylor-dejongh.com