TCI GreenAnswer Tianci New Energy Science&Technolo

The TCI GREENANSWER is a leader manufacturer&turn-key solution provider in the solar pump systems, including AC&DC off-grid solar pump range from 0.37kW to 75kW in remote area. It has more than 17-year experience in the solar pump market with more than 25 countries successful project realization. TCI GREENANSWER is recognized in solar pump for irrigation, drinking, cattle feeding, desert recovery, seawater desalination, brine-mineral pumping. www.youtube.com/watch?v=Rp87-1SkGWo