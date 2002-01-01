Company Profile
TCI, LLC
Manufacturer of input line reactors and active harmonic filters to mitigate harmonics caused by non-linear loads such as heliostat variable speed positioning drives to meet IEEE-519 utility requirements.
These units can be installed in MCCs, Nema 1 and 3R Enclosures.
TCI manufactures EMC and output filters associated with variable speed drives as well.
These units can be installed in MCCs, Nema 1 and 3R Enclosures.
TCI manufactures EMC and output filters associated with variable speed drives as well.
Contact Information
- Address
- 7878 NORTH 86TH ST, MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN 53224 227
- Phone
- (414) 357-2706
- mtibbitt@transcoil.com
- Website
- http://www.transcoil.com