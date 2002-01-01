Company Profile

TCI, LLC

TCI, LLC logo
Manufacturer of input line reactors and active harmonic filters to mitigate harmonics caused by non-linear loads such as heliostat variable speed positioning drives to meet IEEE-519 utility requirements.

These units can be installed in MCCs, Nema 1 and 3R Enclosures.

TCI manufactures EMC and output filters associated with variable speed drives as well.

Contact Information

Address
7878 NORTH 86TH ST, MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN 53224 227
Phone
(414) 357-2706

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