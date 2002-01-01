Company Profile

TE Connectivity (formerly Tyco Electronics)

TE Connectivity (formerly Tyco Electronics) logo
TE Connectivity is a leading manufacturer of electronic components and solutions for alternative energy. Our growing presence in the solar industry is backed by our innovative, extensive, and high quality products to meet your individual needs. With our strong commitment and leading innovation, we continue to improve our product portfolio in the alternative energy marketplace.

Contact Information

Address
3101 Fulling Mill Road, Middletown, PA 17057 227
Phone
1-800-522-6752

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