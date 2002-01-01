Company Profile
TE Connectivity (formerly Tyco Electronics)
TE Connectivity is a leading manufacturer of electronic components and solutions for alternative energy. Our growing presence in the solar industry is backed by our innovative, extensive, and high quality products to meet your individual needs. With our strong commitment and leading innovation, we continue to improve our product portfolio in the alternative energy marketplace.
Contact Information
- Address
- 3101 Fulling Mill Road, Middletown, PA 17057 227
- Phone
- 1-800-522-6752
- products_info@te.com