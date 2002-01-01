Company Profile

Tecco group Limited

Tecco group Limited logo
Tecco group Limited is a company specialized in solar products & green energy systems.We supply complete green solutions for homes. Including solar water heating ,solar assisted, air conditioners,solar power systems to supply your complete electricity requirements. Tecco also have a full range of wind turbines and related equipment.
Our R&D department can tailor solar power system to customers specific requirements.

Contact Information

Address
1st floor ,SheKou Bus Station Office Block, Nanshan District, Shenzhen, China, shenzhen, guangdong 51800 45
Phone
86 755 26857427

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