Company Profile
Tecco group Limited
Tecco group Limited is a company specialized in solar products & green energy systems.We supply complete green solutions for homes. Including solar water heating ,solar assisted, air conditioners,solar power systems to supply your complete electricity requirements. Tecco also have a full range of wind turbines and related equipment.
Our R&D department can tailor solar power system to customers specific requirements.
Our R&D department can tailor solar power system to customers specific requirements.
Contact Information
- Address
- 1st floor ,SheKou Bus Station Office Block, Nanshan District, Shenzhen, China, shenzhen, guangdong 51800 45
- Phone
- 86 755 26857427
- teccogroup@gmail.com
- Website
- http://www.teccogroup.com