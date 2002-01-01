Tech Products, Inc. is your global source for quality identification products including, Pole tags, Transmission tower (aerial) markers and Substation signs. We were the first to manufacture many of the products in use today but are most proud of our newest product, Everlast®. This is a unique system to mark your Solar or Wind energy system. Everlast® has been tested to last by UL® for over 40 years. Our focus is on the quality of our product with the highest degree of customer service.