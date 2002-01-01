TechBase Group offers innovative solutions for automation, telecommunications, remote surveillance, monitoring and related industries. Our solutions are based on high quality equipment and software designed and manufactured by TechBase Group.



Our clients are mostly systems integrators or suppliers.



Key products are:

* NPE Industrial Computer

* iMod telemetry Module

* NX Dynamics visualization software

* iModCloud service



Our services:

telemetry-gprs.com

www.a2s.pl/en

www.atc-converters.eu