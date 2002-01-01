Company Profile

TechBase Group

TechBase Group logo
TechBase Group offers innovative solutions for automation, telecommunications, remote surveillance, monitoring and related industries. Our solutions are based on high quality equipment and software designed and manufactured by TechBase Group.

Our clients are mostly systems integrators or suppliers.

Key products are:
* NPE Industrial Computer
* iMod telemetry Module
* NX Dynamics visualization software
* iModCloud service

Our services:
telemetry-gprs.com
www.a2s.pl/en
www.atc-converters.eu

Contact Information

Address
Pana Tadeusza 14, Gdansk, Pomorskie 80-123 173
Phone
48583023990
Email
info@a2s.pl

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