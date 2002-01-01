Company Profile

techleadconsultants

techleadconsultants logo
Tech Lead Consultants is a Human Resource Management Consultancy providing HR services to clients across different sectors. Our team of experienced HR Consultants can help you with your requirements by sourcing the right profile that fits in your company needs.We are focused on facilitating organizational performance thereby assisting clients to optimize their organizational/operational effectiveness.

Contact Information

Address
banjarahills, hyderabad, telangana 500034 101
Phone
09959400087

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