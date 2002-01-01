Company Profile
techleadconsultants
Tech Lead Consultants is a Human Resource Management Consultancy providing HR services to clients across different sectors. Our team of experienced HR Consultants can help you with your requirements by sourcing the right profile that fits in your company needs.We are focused on facilitating organizational performance thereby assisting clients to optimize their organizational/operational effectiveness.
Contact Information
- Address
- banjarahills, hyderabad, telangana 500034 101
- Phone
- 09959400087
- bd.techlead@gmail.com