Technical Specialties Company - Gaskets & Seals

Technical Specialties Company, Inc. delivers the sound quality industrial spare parts and other stuff to make the efficiency of their plant and machinery highly generating. We are accommodating the industries with our quality ensured products namely bumpers & feet, custom gaskets, washers, O ring, stripping, end caps & tips, electrically conductive and tubing. We are also the service provider of custom die cutting, custom extrusion, rubber extrusion, plastic extrusion and custom molding.