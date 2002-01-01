Company Profile

Technolloy Inc

Technolloy Inc, with over 25 years of experience, is a renowned manufacturer, supplier, and exporter specializing in nickel strips. We ensure that our products meet the highest standards by using top-grade raw materials sourced from the most reputable suppliers. Our nickel strips are manufactured by skilled professionals in our advanced production facility, adhering to international quality standards.

Contact Information

Address
87, Ground Floor, Plot No. 103, Netterwala Building, 2nd Kumbharwada Lane, mumbai, Maharashtra 400004 101
Phone
02267437682

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