Technotronix, based in California, is an ISO 9001:2015, ISO 13485:2016, and AS9100 Rev. D certified electronics manufacturer. With 60+ years of experience, we provide turnkey, high-mix, and cost-effective PCB services for industries like aerospace, defense, telecom, medical, and energy. Our services include PCB manufacturing, assembly, fabrication, layout, prototyping, and rework-all tailored to meet complex, high-quality requirements.