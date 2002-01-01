Company Profile
Tef Cap Industries Inc.
Tef Cap offers heat shrinkable and smoothbore tubing in a variety of Fluoropolymer resins, including FEP, PTFE, ETFE, PFA. Serving high demand, high quality industries such as medical, electronics and aerospace. Fluoropolymer products provide exceptional temperature use, physical endurance, chemical inertness, flexibility, and are UV resistant.
Contact Information
- Address
- 1155 Phoenixville Pike, West Chester, PA 19380 227
- Phone
- 610-692-2576
- tefcapind@tefcap.com
- Website
- http://www.tefcap.com