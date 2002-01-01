Company Profile

Tef Cap Industries Inc.

Tef Cap Industries Inc. logo
Tef Cap offers heat shrinkable and smoothbore tubing in a variety of Fluoropolymer resins, including FEP, PTFE, ETFE, PFA. Serving high demand, high quality industries such as medical, electronics and aerospace. Fluoropolymer products provide exceptional temperature use, physical endurance, chemical inertness, flexibility, and are UV resistant.

Contact Information

Address
1155 Phoenixville Pike, West Chester, PA 19380 227
Phone
610-692-2576

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