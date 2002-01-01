Company Profile
Telania, Inc. | eLeaP
eLeaP is in the business of delivering quality learning management systems to organizations all over the world. Our expertise in the area allows us to custom build solutions based on individual requirements. We aim at simplifying web based training processes and yet making sure that they have the desired impact. You can check out our services on our website (http://www.eleapsoftware.com) or call us for a free consultation (502-291-4650). We are happy to help.
Contact Information
- Address
- 845 Barret Avenue, Suite 2,, Louisville, KY, Louisville, KY 40204 227
- Phone
- 502-291-4650
- sales@eleapsoftware.com
- Website
- http://www.eleapsoftware.com