TellCo Europe USA

TellCo Europe Sagl is a global company headquartered in Switzerland. We design and manufacture LED lighting products, including internet connected LED street lights which result in lower energy and maintenance costs as well as increased safety. Our proprietary line of "off grid" street and park lights require no electricity as they are powered by solar PV in conjunction with a long lived gel battery. We have sold to over 100 customers in 30 countries, now available in the USA and the Americas.